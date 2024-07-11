2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro joins lineup as a track-focused coupe

Enhanced cooling and aero defines the AMG GT 63 Pro

Pricing will come closer to the AMG GT 63 Pro's launch in 2025

The performance wizards at Mercedes-Benz AMG have cranked out yet another AMG GT coupe variant.

On Thursday, the 2025 Mercdes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ debuted with revised design that optimizes the car's aerodynamics for downforce and cooling. Mercedes said it'll land at dealerships in 2025 and hasn't said how much it will cost. It'll be expensive.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro

AMG GT 63 Pro focuses on aero

AMG said the focus of the upgraded aero on the AMG GT Pro is increased longitudinal and lateral dynamics on the track. A model-specific front fascia gets larger, and more, carbon fiber air deflectors for the side intakes. This is all in an effort to scoop more air into the front end to cool the powertrain and brakes. Active aero is part of the package and can close off parts of the front end and underbody panels while fins by the axles accelerate airflow underneath the car. A fixed rear wing helps keep the rear planted. Mercedes said all these modifications reduce lift on the front axle by 66 pounds and increases downforce on the rear axle by about 33 pounds for better high-speed stability.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro

Carbon ceramic brake rotors–measuring 16.5 inches up front–are paired with 6-piston fixed front brake calipers and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. Mercedes said the front rotors are the largest standard brakes currently available on an AMG. The brakes are hidden behind lightweight AMG-branded 21-inch forged wheels in Himalaya Grey Matte paint and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. Those tires are wide measuring in at 295/30ZR21 up front and 305/30ZR21 in the rear. AMG said it'll offer Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which are essentially street-legal race slicks, as a no-cost option.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro

AMG GT 63 Pro gets enhance cooling

The AMG-badged 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that's known and loved is here with output now cranked to 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of 26 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque over the AMG GT 63. A 0-60 mph sprint of 3.1 seconds and top speed of 197 mph aren't astounding, but cornering and stability are the AMG GT 63 Pro's focus.

Buyers looking for more power and speed will opt for the upcoming 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance with 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft of torque.

The Pro's twin-turbo V-8 gets better cooling thanks to upgraded high and low temperature cooling circuits. Two radiators have been positioned in each of the front wheel arches to receive better airflow and keep temps lower on the track.

AMG added top-mounted radiators to both front and rear differentials and the all-wheel-drive system's transfer case, which is all actively cooled. An electric water pump moves coolant through the circuits continuously to dissipate heat.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro

AMG GT 63 Pro focuses on function over form

Most of the upgrades to the AMG GT 63 Pro are about function. Design changes are limited to a standard carbon fiber package, which includes the front splitter, side sill trims, rear diffuser, and rear wing all made from bare carbon fiber.

Inside the coupe is standard fare with performance seats and a steering wheel wrapped in both leather and suede.