Genesis said the GV60 Magma concept goes into production in 2025

The GV60 Magma concept will run the hill at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Every Genesis model will receive the Magma treatment eventually

The hotter Genesis GV60 will arrive more quickly than anticipated, and will kick off a new era for the luxury automaker.

On Thursday, Genesis confirmed the GV60 Magma concept for production in 2025. The hotter iteration of the automaker's first EV will be its first from a new performance subdivision known as Magma.

Genesis said it will run the GV60 Magma concept at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

Genesis GV60 Magma concept

Production of the GV60 Magma will begin in the third quarter of 2025 with sales starting in South Korea. European sales will follow in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2025. A timetable for the U.S. launch hasn't been announced, but the concept–and Magma sub-brand–made its debut at the 2024 New York auto show in March. Availability in the U.S. at some point is all but a lock.

The GV60 Magma will be the first, but far from the last, model from the new subdivision. Genesis said it aims to develop a Magma variant of each model of its existing lineup.

Genesis GV60 Magma concept

Magma models will feature changes "aimed at enhancing the joy of sporty driving while ensuring effortless comfort." Models will feature a wider stance, lowered ride height, and chassis and suspension updates.

Extra power hasn't been confirmed for all Magma models, but Genesis did say the GV60 Magma concept features upgrades to the chassis, cooling, thermodynamics, and presumably power output. A revised fascia with additional intakes helps cool the brakes and revised powertrain. It's possible parts of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have been ported over to the GV60 Magma.

Genesis G80 Magma Special

Genesis hasn't said which model will be next in line to receive the Magma treatment, but a G80 Magma concept debuted alongside the GV60 Magma concept.