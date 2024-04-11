The Aston Martin Formula 1 team on Thursday announced that star driver Fernando Alonso has signed a new multi-year deal with the squad.

The news ends speculation that Alonso might retire again from F1 after the current season or perhaps join Mercedes-Benz AMG which is still on the look out for a driver to replace Lewis Hamilton, who joins Ferrari next season.

"There has been much said and written about my future in Formula 1 in the past few months, but today I'm delighted to announce that I'm here to stay with Aston Martin Aramco in a multi-year agreement,” Alonso said in a statement.

The double world champion, who turns 43 this year, is the most experienced driver on the grid, having made 381 starts. His performance hasn't tapered, though. Since joining Aston Martin in 2023, he managed six podium finishes across the first eight races of that season.

His new deal ensures he will still be with the team in 2026 when a new era featuring new power units and more automakers arrives. In the case of Aston Martin, the 2026 season will see a switch from Mercedes to Honda for the supply of power units.

Alonso's teammate at Aston Martin is Lance Stroll, son of Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll. No details on any change to his future presence at the squad has been announced.

Alonso in recent years has dabbled outside of F1. The highlight was with Toyota in the World Endurance Championship during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, each time winning overall at the 2024 Hours of Le Mans. He also raced with McLaren's IndyCar team in the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020 in a quest to gain motorsports' triple crown (wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy 500), though didn't find much success there.