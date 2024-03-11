Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles' 1992 Lancia Delta Integrale is up for grabs.

Currently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this car is an Evo I model sporting boxed fender flares accommodating a wider track, an adjustable rear spoiler, and a 2.0-liter turbo-4 sending power to all four wheels through a 5-speed manual transaxle.

1992 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 1 owned by Ralph Gilles (photo via Bring a Trailer)

This is one of several performance versions of the first-generation Delta produced as rally homologation specials. The Delta was unveiled at the 1979 Frankfurt auto show as a basic economy car, but Lancia soon turned it into a rally weapon that remained competitive throughout the Group B and Group A eras of the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Evo I was launched in 1991 and was succeeded by a more powerful Evo II version in 1993. That proved to be the last of the line, as Lancia soon withdrew from rallying. Two more generations of Delta followed but without the performance potential of the original. The nameplate was discontinued in 2014, although Lancia now plans to launch an electric Delta in 2028.

1992 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 1 owned by Ralph Gilles (photo via Bring a Trailer)

Gilles' Delta Integrale Evo I was imported to the U.S. from Japan by a previous owner and acquired by the Stellantis design boss in 2018—also via Bring a Trailer. Offered on dealer consignment in Arizona, it currently shows 63,000 miles. The engine was rebuilt after Gilles acquired the car, the auction listing notes. As of the time of publication, the bid stands at $42,850 with two days left in the auction.

This Delta Integrale isn't the only cool car to grace Gilles' garage. He commissioned Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group to build a carbon-fiber-bodied 1968 Dodge Charger powered by a 1,000-hp Hellephant V-8, which he described as his "dream car."