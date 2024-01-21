A 2023 Ford Bronco DR with throwback paint has surfaced for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Announced in 2021, the Bronco DR (short for Desert Racer) is a turnkey race truck intended as a spiritual successor to Broncos that competed in the Baja 1000 in the 1960s and 1970s. Just 50 are thought to have been built, all as 2023 models with a mid-$200,000 price tag.

The truck up for sale stands out even more thanks to body panels finished in Mystichrome, the color-shifting paint only offered from the factory on the 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

The rest of the truck appears to be factory-spec, meaning it sports a Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 delivering an estimated 400 hp. The V-8 drives all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission and independent electronically locking front and rear differentials, pushing 6,200 pounds of vehicle in race trim.

2023 Ford Bronco DR (photo via Bring a Trailer)

Ford also gave the Bronco DR unique bodywork to cover widened 73.7-inch front and 73.3-inch rear tracks, along with a roll cage and serious chassis upgrades. Highlights include Positional Selective DSSV Dampers from Multimatic and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires with 17-inch beadlock wheels.

When it announced the Bronco DR, Ford claimed the race truck boasted 55.1% more front suspension travel, at 15.8 inches, and 58.6% more rear suspension travel, at 17.4 inches, compared to a stock four-door Bronco Badlands. Ford also quoted approach, departure, and breakover angles of 47, 37, and 33 degrees, respectively.

2023 Ford Bronco DR (photo via Bring a Trailer)

The interior includes only the basics. Two seats are squeezed between the roll cage, with a Motec C187 display and CAN data acquisition system in the center of the dashboard. A 65-gallon fuel tank and spare tire are housed behind the driver and passenger.

Because this is a race vehicle not intended for road use, the Bronco DR is offered only with a bill of sale and does not have a title or registration. For those that want a road-legal Bronco with some desert-racer character, there's always the Bronco Raptor.