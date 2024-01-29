The sixth season of "Formula 1: Drive To Survive" premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

This season will cover the 2023 F1 racing season, in which Max Verstappen handily won the championship—the third in a row for the Red Bull driver. Verstappen won a record 19 races, beating his own record of 15 wins, set the previous season. He also set a record for consecutive wins in a season with 10, beating the previous record of nine set in 2013 by Sebastian Vettel, also driving for Red Bull.

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Photo credit: Getty Images

Out of 22 rounds, only three were won by a driver other than Verstappen. His teammate Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, while Carlos Sainz Jr. took the only win for a non-Red Bull driver in 2023 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The lack of competition didn't make for the most exciting season, but the producers of "Drive To Survive" have a knack for finding storylines beyond the championship battle, so hopefully there will be some entertaining material to balance out the inevitable Verstappen dominance at nearly every race.

2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

The premiere of "Drive To Survive" season six coincides with the final day of pre-season testing for the 2024 F1 season at the Bahrain International Circuit. The season's first race is scheduled to take place the following week at the same track, so fans will be able to watch the show and then roll right into the new F1 racing season.

"Drive To Survive" has only been confirmed for Netflix through season six. While the show's future is unclear, we know that F1 plans to maintain its status quo through the 2025 season and implement new powertrain rules for 2026. The 2026 rules have already attracted Audi and Ford, which plan to partner with Sauber (branded until recently as Alfa Romeo) and Red Bull, respectively.