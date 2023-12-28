A Mercedes-Benz 540K is headed to auction next month and is expected to sell for seven figures. The 1938 model features the body of the highly desirable 540K Special Roadster but this was only added to the car last decade as the original Cabriolet B body fitted at the factory had come into a state of disrepair.

Xiaomi, the world's second-biggest smartphone manufacturer, wants to become one of the world's top automakers and just revealed its first vehicle. Called the SU7, the first vehicle is a sleek electric sedan reminiscent of the Porsche Taycan and boasting up to 664 hp.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV enters the 2024 model year with a standard heat pump and on some grades a bigger battery, but pricing remains unchanged despite the improvements. A high-performance AMG grade also joins the range, and you'll find our review in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster heads to auction

Smartphone giant Xiaomi launches 664-hp SU7 as first EV

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV adds range without adding to price

Review: 2024 BMW 5-Series

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV asks what AMG stands for

Quick spin: Nissan Sakura EV highlights what America is missing