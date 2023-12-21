Acura has a hot hatch on sale in the form of the Integra Type S, and we've just tested it. The car is quite a bit more expensive than its corporate cousin, the Honda Civic Type R, but it comes with additional premium touches and slightly more horsepower.

Audi's next-generation A6 family will be electric, and a prototype for the wagon variant has been spotted with barely any camouflage gear. The new A6 E-Tron range is being developed on Volkswagen Group's PPE platform and is expected to debut shortly. A related Q6 E-Tron crossover is also coming.

General Motors has been offering buyouts to dealerships unwilling to upgrade their stores with the proper tools and training to support new electric models in the pipeline. After around a third of Cadillac's dealerships accepted the buyout and bailed, it's been revealed that almost half of Buick's dealerships have done the same.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

