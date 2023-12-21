Lexus will introduce a mild update to its UX subcompact crossover for the 2025 model year, including the addition of what the automaker refers to as its fifth-generation hybrid powertrain.

The 2025 UX is due to go on sale next year and will continue in the U.S. market with a sole hybrid powertrain. The new version will be rated at 196 hp, up from the 181 hp for the hybrid system used in the current 2024 model.

The extra power will also result in a name change from the current model's UX 250h grade to a new UX 300h grade for the 2025 model.

The new powertrain features a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with an E-CVT, which is essentially a CVT with two integrated electric motors. Drive goes to the front wheels as standard, but an all-wheel-drive option that adds another electric motor at the rear axle will be available.

2025 Lexus UX 300h

A lighter lithium-ion battery also replaces the current nickel-metal hydride unit, and by-wire technology has been introduced for the shifter instead of the current mechanical linkage. The latter, according to Lexus, delivers a quicker and more seamless shifting experience.

Performance claims include a 0-60 mph time of 7.9 seconds for the all-wheel-drive version and 8.0 seconds for the front-wheel-drive version.

Buyers looking to sharpen the handling of their UX will be able to opt for an F Sport Handling package. It adds a sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers, as well as some F-branded items in the cabin. The 2025 version of the F Sport Handling package will also include a power tailgate with a kick sensor as standard.

2025 Lexus UX 300h

The 2025 UX will also be available with the color Copper Crest across the range.

Inside the 2025 UX, Lexus designers have added new chrome accents and changed the layout of the buttons on the door panels. A 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster is standard, but a new 12.3-inch unit is available. For infotainment, an 8.0-inch screen is standard and a 12.3-inch unit is available. A head-up display is also available. Both the driver and front passenger get eight-way power-adjustable seats, and the driver's seat also benefits from adjustable lumbar support.

Pricing information for the 2025 UX will be announced closer to next year's market launch.