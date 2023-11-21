Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar is already as extreme as cars tend to get, but there's an even more hardcore version known as the Valkyrie AMR Pro. It's a track-only version based on a design for a stillborn Valkyrie LMH race car, and now one of the 42 examples built can be yours.

Zeekr, a Chinese EV brand with close links to Volvo and Polestar, has launched its first sedan. Dubbed the 007, the sedan made its debut last week at the 2023 Guangzhou auto show and promises 0-60 mph times of less than three seconds.

It's the end of an era, as BMW this month built its last internal-combustion engine in Germany. The automaker will still offer cars with gas and diesel engines for years to come, though the engines will be built outside of BMW's home country.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

