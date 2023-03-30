The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates. Key among them is the addition of a diesel option for the off-road-ready Silverado 1500 ZR2.

GMC's Yukon encroaches further into the luxury territory of its Cadillac Escalade sibling for 2023 with the arrival of a new Ultimate grade for the Yukon Denali. We just tested it and found it to be a great option for buyers after a premium full-size SUV that isn't about flaunting wealth.

It's nearly time for Jeep's annual Moab Easter Safari, which means the brand has a handful of concept vehicles to present. This year it's readied seven concepts, including an electric Wrangler and a retro Cherokee.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds diesel power to ZR2 off-roader

Review: 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate aims for stealth wealth

Jeep explores its past and future with 7 Easter Safari concepts

Test drive: 2023 Kia Telluride remains the 3-row benchmark

Ferrari may be testing a successor to the 812 Superfast

Toyota sees dynamic wireless charging enabling smaller batteries

2024 Porsche Cayenne blends analog and digital cockpit design

2023 Nissan Ariya review

2024 Porsche Taycan spy shots and video

NHTSA investigates Tesla Model X seatbelt failures