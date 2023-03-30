Ferrari has been spotted testing a camouflaged Roma sporting a V-12 engine.

The car looks like a standard Roma but the hood is longer and the front fascia features larger air intakes. The car's sound in the video from YouTube channel Varryx also points to a V-12 being tested.

The modifications made suggest the car isn't simply a new Roma variant to sit above the current V-8 model but rather a test mule for a successor to the 812 Superfast, Ferrari's current front-engined V-12 grand tourer. A test mule is where a new vehicle's underpinnings are tested beneath a makeshift body, in this case a modified Roma body.

The 812 arrived on the scene in 2017 and traces its roots to the F12 Berlinetta which debuted all the way back in 2012. If this test mule is for an 812 successor, we should see prototypes with the final body start testing in 2023 and the car make its world debut in 2024.

The 812 successor will likely ride on Ferrari's newest platform for front-midship cars. The platform, which was first announced in 2018, supports multiple wheelbase lengths, engine types, and seating configurations, and can be equipped with all-wheel drive and hybrid technology.

While a V-12 is almost certain for the 812 successor, what isn't certain is whether there will be some form of electrification. There are rumors the hardcore 812 Competizione launched in 2021 as a sendoff for the 812 line could be the last V-12-powered Ferrari without electrification or turbocharging.

The engine destined for the 812 successor is likely the newly developed 6.5-liter V-12 that debuted last year in the Purosangue. The engine delivers 715 hp in the SUV but will likely offer more in the 812 successor. The engine in the 812 Superfast, also a 6.5-liter V-12, was rated at 789 hp. It was dialed up to 819 hp for the 812 Competizione.