The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R started sales in October and we've got a full review up. The latest hot hatch comes with 315 hp, making it the most powerful production model to be sold by Honda in the U.S.

Porsche's electric Macan has been delayed until the first half of 2024, but the wait will be worth it. The vehicle will offer over 600 hp and high-speed charging that will add hundreds of miles in the time it takes to drink a coffee.

Volkswagen Group is working on a modern Scout SUV and related pickup truck, both powered by batteries. The vehicles are being developed by the new U.S.-based company Scout Motors, and on Tuesday we got our first look at a concept.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 Honda Civic Type R grows up but remains fun

2024 Porsche Macan EV coming with over 600 hp

Scout Motors teases electric SUV due in 2026

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E review

2023 Ford Bronco Sport adds Black Diamond Off-Road Package

VW has delivered 500,000 of its ID EVs despite supply strains

Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital

GM recalls 338,000 Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Escalade SUVs

2023 Lucid Air Pure and Touring arrive with up to 425 miles of range

EVgo network woos Tesla drivers with "seamless" charging