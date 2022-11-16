Genesis surprised the automotive world with the reveal of a stunning convertible concept on the eve of this week's 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The car is an open-top version of the Genesis X electric coupe concept shown in 2021, and it looks like it's ready for production. Unfortunately, Genesis won't say if a vehicle like it will be in showrooms.

Lamborghini in April auctioned off the rights to its final Aventador coupe, and the car has now been delivered. It's a one-off example developed with DJ Steve Aoki and digital artist Krista Kim, and the winning bid for the car and an associated NFT was more than $1.6 million.

Waymo has selected Geely's Zeekr brand for the supply of a vehicle to be used in the Waymo One robotaxi service. A prototype for the vehicle has been spotted, though it's still fitted with manual controls.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

