BMW is set to launch a redesigned X1 this fall, and shortly after the compact crossover's arrival will be the addition of a new electric variant to the lineup.

To be called the iX1, the electric X1 has just completed its final round of winter testing near the Arctic Circle, alongside a plug-in hybrid variant and regular gas-powered variants.

The platform of the redesigned X1 is BMW Group's FAAR platform designed for compact cars. The iX1 uses a modified version of this platform and is confirmed to arrive initially with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain setup. It's possible there will also be single-motor setup, just like in the 2022 i4.

The motors are BMW Group's fifth-generation design, and are housed in modular drive units that combine a single motor with a single-speed transmission and power control unit.

No details on the battery were given, apart from it featuring intelligently controlled heat management to enable short charging times and a decent range, even in extremely low temperatures. BMW estimates a range of at least 250 miles, based on the vehicle's current stage of development.

Look for the redesigned X1 and its iX1 variant to arrive as 2023 models. We'll also see a performance model with an internal-combustion engine, thought to be called an X1 M35i. Production of all variants will be handled at a BMW Group plant in Leipzig, Germany.

The iX1 is one of 13 electric vehicles BMW Group will have in its lineup by the end of 2023. Others that are yet to be revealed include electric versions of the redesigned Mini Hardtop and Mini Countryman, a new Mini crossover possibly dubbed a Paceman, and an electric version of the redesigned 5-Series.

