Infiniti is planning to add another crossover to its lineup by 2025, according to an Automotive News report.

In a meeting last week, Infiniti promised its dealers a new crossover slotting between the QX50 and QX60, and using the latter's platform, according to the report. The current QX55 is a crossover coupe take on the QX50. Like the QX55, the new model will have two rows of seats, instead of the QX60's three rows.

This would give Infiniti a more direct competitor to the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and the two-row version of the Lexus RX, both of which regularly pull in strong sales, Sam Fiorani, vice president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions, told Automotive News.

2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph

The new two-row crossover would tilt Infiniti's lineup even further toward utility vehicles. In addition to the QX50 and QX60, Infiniti currently rosters the QX55 and the QX80 body-on-frame SUV. The aging Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe are the only cars left in the Infiniti lineup.

A redesigned version of the QX80 is on the way as well, according to the report, along with Infiniti's first EV. The automaker previously announced that the latter model will be built at parent Nissan's Canton, Mississippi, factory starting in 2025. It could be twinned with a Nissan EV built at the same factory. Teaser images of both vehicles show what could be high-riding sedans or crossover coupes.

Infiniti has said it plans to make most of its lineup electrified by 2030, so it's possible the new crossover will at least get a hybrid powertrain. The luxury brand previously discussed using Nissan's e-Power hybrid system, although little has been heard on that front recently.