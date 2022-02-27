Oklahoma-based Classic Recreations has unveiled some stunning carbon-fiber bodied Mustangs in the recent past, and now it's giving the Shelby Cobra the same treatment.

Called the Diamond Edition in honor of Shelby American's 60th anniversary, it reproduces the design of Shelby's CSX Cobra replicas in beautiful carbon fiber. The body shell weighs just 88 pounds and is based on a later 1965 Cobra, so it features flared fenders and a hood scoop in place of the cleaner look of earlier models.

That lightweight body is paired with an 800-hp version of Ford's 5.0-liter V-8, which achieves that prodigious output with help from a supercharger. The engine drives the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission, and breathes through a stainless-steel exhaust system with side pipes. Performance figures aren't available, but Classic Recreations hinted on its website that it's expecting big things from a prototype currently under construction.

Classic Recreations Diamond Edition carbon fiber Shelby Cobra replica

The Cobra replica also features independent rear suspension, while stopping power is provided by Wildwood brakes, with 6-piston calipers in front and 4-piston calipers in the rear.

Each car will also get a diamond-encrusted badge with a reproduction of the late Carroll Shelby's signature on the dashboard. Don't expect many other creature comforts, as Cobra interiors have always been about minimalism.

Just 10 Diamond Editions will be built at a cost of $1.2 million each. To put that in perspective, Classic Recreations also sells Shelby American-designed CSX Cobra replicas with a starting price of $117,900 for a rolling chassis, and several other companies offer Cobra replicas at lower prices. The Diamond Edition also won't be road legal, Classic Recreations noted.