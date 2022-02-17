The first production-intent Faraday Future FF91 electric crossover will debut Feb. 23, the automaker announced Wednesday via Twitter.

In the auto industry, "production intent" usually refers to vehicles built to the same specifications as production models ahead of the start of actual production. Some "final engineering validation & certification" still needs to take place before customer builds can begin, Faraday noted.

The company said last week that it plans to start production of the FF91 later this year at its Hanford, California, factory. Faraday began working to convert this former Pirelli tire factory into an assembly plant after abandoning plans for a brand new factory in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

We are 7 days away from the unveiling of the 1st Production Intent #FF91! This achievement marks Production Milestone #4 - production intent builds for final engineering validation & certification. Join the livestream 02/23/2022 4:00 PM PST

The FF91 was unveiled in what Faraday called production form in January 2017, and the company released the first pre-production FF91 from its Hanford facility in summer 2018. At the time, Faraday said it planned to deliver its first vehicles to customers as early as December of that year.

Financial difficulties subsequently brought progress to a virtual halt, but Faraday secured fresh funding last year from the Chinese firm Geely, as well as from a SPAC deal that saw shares in the company start trading on the Nasdaq.

While it's still not ready to deliver FF91 crossovers to customers just yet, Faraday is planning production of a second model called the FF81. Last week, the company announced a deal with South Korean auto parts supplier Myoung Shin to build the FF81 at the latter's former General Motors factory in Gunsan, South Korea, beginning in 2024. The FF81 is expected to be a higher-volume model with a lower price than the FF91, which is expected to start in the six-figure range.