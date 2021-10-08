We experienced the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, had a brief moment in the 2022 Lucid Air, and examined the cars of the new Bond film. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck is nearing production, and the automaker put us in a production prototype to get a taste of what's coming. We learned that the Hummer EV is shooting for the moon and it sticks the landing. With crazy power unlocked in Watts To Freedom mode, all the ground clearance, and insane off-road capability, the new electric Hummer could reset several automotive standards.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R was teased ahead of its 2022 debut. Set to return as a hatchback, the turbocharged compact will once again feature a massive rear wing, big wheels, and a 6-speed manual that is sure to delight enthusiasts. For the first time in history, the Type R will be built in the U.S. alongside the more pedestrian Civics.

We had a brief stint behind the wheel, and in the back seat, of the 2022 Lucid Air. The new electric luxury sedan has the potential to set a new bar for electric cars with its small, yet powerful, electric motors, crazy aerodynamics, and 500-plus miles of range. Perhaps most surprising? It's a driver's car.

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover was spied testing on public roads in long wheelbase form. The next-gen long wheelbase luxury SUV will feature an evolutionary design and a more luxurious interior. The upcoming Range Rover will debut Land Rover's new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform as well as an all-electric version in coming years.

We spoke to the vehicles coordinator of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" to learn about the cars and chase scenes in the movie. The Aston Martin DB5 returns in a couple of memorable chases, and carbon-fiber-bodied replicas did the stunts to keep the two original DB5s in pristine condition. We also get starring roles from the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Defender and the Jaguar XF.