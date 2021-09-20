An enormous warehouse in Reno, Nevada, houses a remarkable collection of more than 200 classic and collector vehicles owned by Anne Brockinton Lee.

The collection began by Lee’s late husband, Robert M. Lee, when he purchased a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Series I cabriolet prototype from Enzo Ferrari. His collection took off from there.

“Bob started collecting cars back in the ‘50s. I don’t think he realized that he was going to be a car collector, but he just kept buying cars that he liked and it’s a pretty good base for me to elaborate on,” Lee shares while giving Leslie Kendall of the Petersen Automotive Museum a tour of the collection.

After her husband passed away in 2016, Lee took over the collection that includes four Pebble Beach Best of Show cars, a room full of Ferraris and Bugattis, a row of unique mini cars and so much more.

“Anne continues to add to the collection focusing on one-offs, coach-built cars, and cars that reflect the ideal combination of design, provenance and beauty,” Petersen writes in the video’s description.

Learn more about the Anne Brockinton Lee collection by watching the video above and let us know your favorite car from the collection in the comments below.

This article, written by Racheal Colbert, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.