Acura confirmed the return of its Integra nameplate during at 2021 Monterey Car Week in California in August at the debut of the 2022 NSX Type S.

On Tuesday the automaker released a second teaser image and confirmed that like the original Integra, the new model will be a five-door hatchback when it debuts in 2022.

Teaser for Acura Integra debuting in 2022

In August a teaser sketch was shown during the announcement of the nameplate's return revealing a headlight design similar to what's found on Acura's newest models like the MDX and TLX.

All Acura's said about the new Integra is that it will arrive in 2022 with the “same fun-to-drive” qualities of the original which, together with the Legend, helped kick off the launch of Acura back in 1986, and that it'll be a five-door hatchback.

The Integra was last sold in the U.S. in 2001 but a spiritual successor survived for one more generation in the form of the RSX, which was sold in some markets as an Integra.

It's clear the new Integra will be a compact hatchback sharing its bones with the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic and serving as a replacement for the ILX, which is based on the previous-generation Civic. Although the Integra has traditionally been a two-door car, there have been five-door versions.

Given the 2022 arrival, we'll likely see the new Integra introduced as a 2023 model. A sportier Type S version should also be coming, as Acura has confirmed that every vehicle in its lineup will be available with the brand's performance treatment.