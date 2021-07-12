Ram will use this week's 2021 Chicago Auto Show to present a new BackCountry Edition version of its 1500 pickup truck.

The special-edition treatment is being introduced for the 2022 model year, on the 1500's Big Horn and Lone Star grades.

Similar to the G/T versions of the 1500's Laramie and Rebel grades unveiled last week, the BackCountry Edition treatment sees the 1500 fitted with popular mods straight from the factory. This time the mods are aimed at off-roading and other lifestyle activities, rather than street performance.

Those mods include Ram's 4x4 Off-Road Group, which features a long list of items including tow hooks, a rear electronic locking axle, off-road calibrated shocks, hill-descent control, and skid plates to protect the front suspension, transfer case, power steering system and fuel tank. Ram's Bed Utility Group is also fitted. This includes a bed extender (available with RamBox only), deployable bed step, bed lighting, spray-in bed liner, and adjustable tie downs.

You'll easily spot the BackCountry Edition trucks thanks to their two-tone paint schemes, blacked-out exterior accents, body-colored grille surround and tonneau cover, and black 18-inch wheels shod with all-terrain tires. The black accents carry over to the interior, where a BackCountry badge can also be found on the instrument panel.

The BackCountry Edition treatment is designed for 1500s fitted with the 5.7-liter V-8 with mild-hybrid technology, and four-wheel drive. It will be at dealerships in the third quarter of 2021, priced from $41,780, including destination.

As mentioned above, you can see it first at the Chicago Auto Show, which runs July 15-19.