The Porsche 911 is about to undergo its biggest change since the introduction of water-cooled engines. Porsche looks to be in the early stages of testing a 911 hybrid, which we expect to be a new variant of the 911 Turbo.

Shelby has beat Ford to the launch of a V-8 performance pickup based on the latest F-150. The Ford tuner extraordinaire has added a supercharger and a host of other upgrades to an F-150 Lariat, and the resulting pickup has well over 700 horses.

The smaller sibling to the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L will be here soon, and it's coming with a plug-in hybrid option. Jeep has provided a first look at the new two-row Grand Cherokee, but is saving the full details for the debut at next month's 2021 New York International Auto Show.

