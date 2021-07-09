Jeep kicked off the arrival of its redesigned Grand Cherokee earlier this year by launching a new three-row variant dubbed the Grand Cherokee L. It's already at dealerships and is priced to start at $38,690, including destination.

Buyers seeking the regular two-row Grand Cherokee will have to wait a little longer. It's set to arrive later this year as a 2022 model, and when it arrives there will also be a 4xe plug-in hybrid option.

Jeep provided a first look at the new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe on Thursday as part of a presentation outlining the electrification strategy of parent company Stellantis. The formal debut will take place at the 2021 New York International Auto Show running August 20-29.

Jeep hasn't said what powertrain setup the Grand Cherokee 4xe will use. In the Wrangler 4xe, there's a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, single electric motor, and 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery. It's possible the Grand Cherokee 4xe swaps the inline-4 for a V-6.

Other powertrains destined for the Grand Cherokee should be the 290-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8 offered in the Grand Cherokee L. The sole transmission should be an 8-speed automatic, and we should also the multiple Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive systems on offer.

Jeep hasn't said whether the new 4xe option will be offered in the Grand Cherokee L, but the move is likely given the two Grand Cherokee variants are twins under the skin. Jeep is also quite serious about electrification and is even establishing its own charging stations at trailheads.

Jeep also promises to deliver a zero-emission version of every vehicle in the lineup by as early as 2025. This will be made possible thanks to four highly flexible battery-electric platforms being developed by Stellantis. The platforms are the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and will offer range figures starting at 300 miles and going all the way up to 500 miles. Other new EVs in the works at Stellantis that we know are coming include a Dodge muscle car and Ram 1500 pickup. Both are due in 2024.

Looking further into future, we may even see a Jeep capable of driving itself in off-road conditions. While this may seem like a technology that takes the fun out of off-roading, it would enable less-skilled drivers to also enjoy the outdoors, and may even save some seasoned drivers from potentially expensive or even fatal mistakes.