Ferrari will debut a new supercar June 24, the automaker announced in a short teaser video.

The video doesn't provide much indication of what the car might be. Less than a minute long, it features e-sports racer David Tonizza musing on the nature of "fun to drive."

We do know that Ferrari is working on a V-6 hybrid supercar, and that it's due out soon. In 2018, former CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed the car's existence, and said it would debut before 2022 was out.

This Ferrari is code-named F171, and it's thought to use a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, with a 120-degree "Vee" angle to keep the center of gravity low. A single electric motor is expected to help drive the rear wheels, likely providing torque fill at low revs and boost power at the top end. It may also be capable of powering the car on its own for short distances.

2022 Ferrari V-6 hybrid supercar spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Peak output should be around 700 horsepower, with around 590 hp coming from the V-6 engine alone.

The F171 will likely be positioned below the F8 Tributo as a (slightly) more attainable mid-engine Ferrari. That would make it a natural rival for the McLaren Artura, which also features a twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrain.

The platform for the F171 is expected to be the same multi-material architecture used for the SF90 Stradale. Development mules using SF90 bodywork have been spotted testing around Maranello in recent months. Some reports have also said Ferrari borrowed the architecture from the Maserati MC20, but it's unclear if that is the case.

Ferrari has other models in development as well, including the Purosangue crossover and a successor to the LaFerrari hypercar.