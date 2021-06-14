A 1966 Ford Mustang K-Code convertible owned by Henry Ford II is heading to the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas scheduled for June-17-19.

The K-Code was one of the earliest performance variants of the Mustang. It featured a sportier version of the available 289-cubic-inch V-8, boasting a 10.5:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter camshaft, a 4-barrel carburetor, heavy-duty valve springs, and a high-flow exhaust manifold.

The result was 271 hp, according to the listing, which is routed to the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission and 3.89:1 rear-end gearing.

Known as the "Deuce," Henry Ford II was the son of Edsel Ford, and grandson of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford. After his father's death, Henry II took over the company and emphasized motorsports as a marketing tool. When his offer to buy Ferrari was turned down, he famously launched the GT40 program that led to four consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans wins.

The car comes with documentation from Jean-Jacques Browaeys, Ford France director of communication, dated Jan. 3, 1991, confirming the Mustang was "commissioned by Ford for Henry Ford II during his stays in France," according to the listing.

Henry Ford II's 1966 Ford Mustang GT K-Code convertible (Photo by Barrett-Jackson)

The Mustang wears Raven Black paint (a special finish from Ford's styling department, per the listing), with a white leather convertible top and tan leather interior. These colors weren't available on the regular-production Mustang, according to the listing.

Other unusual features include bucket seats that would later be used in the 1967 Mercury Cougar, and door-panel trim that would wind up in the 1968 Cougar. An "HFII" logo is displayed throughout the interior as well.

The Deuce's Mustang also has the GT Equipment Group, including an AM/8-track stereo, power steering, power front disc brakes, a power convertible top, grille-mounted fog lights, dual exhaust, model-specific wheels, and a quicker steering ratio, per the listing.

The car spent most of its life in France, where it was shown at Mustang events, the listing says. Interestingly, Henry Ford II also owned a 1952 Ferrari Barchetta, which is now in the collection of Los Angeles' Petersen Automotive Museum.