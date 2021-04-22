A new plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe has been spied testing. The new variant, which is expected to be badged a GT 73e, will feature a twin-turbocharged V-8 and electric motor generating a combined output of more than 800 hp.

A prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” centering on the character Imperator Furiosa is due to start filming in 2022. Furiosa was the character played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 hit movie, and in the prequel she will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, probably best known for her role in the miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Get ready to say good buy to gas-powered Cadillacs. The brand's chief has confirmed that every new Cadillac going forward will be an electric vehicle. The last Cadillac with an internal-combustion engine, at least in North America, will bow out by 2030.

