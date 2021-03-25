Toyota and Subaru have released to social media a photo that may reveal the date of the redesigned 2022 Toyota 86 sports car's debut.

The photo shows the front badges of a Toyota and a Subaru together with the message, “Let's make ever-better cars together! 2021.4.5.”

It hints that the automakers are planning to reveal something on April 5.

We know Toyota and Subaru are jointly developing an electric crossover. Toyota's version of the crossover is expected to be shown at Auto Shanghai 2021 which kicks off on Apr. 19.

2022 Subaru BRZ

However, posted together with the teaser photo was, “#ToyotaGazooRacing.” This points to the reveal being something sporty, since Toyota's sports cars like the Supra and current 86 are classified as GR (Gazoo Racing) models outside the United States.

Subaru has already revealed a redesigned BRZ that goes on sale this fall as a 2022 model. We know Toyota has developed a redesigned 86 alongside the new BRZ, so it makes sense that the new 86 should be coming soon. If you look closely, the curved line in the teaser above resembles the leading edge of the hood on the new BRZ. The blue color is also a match for the blue used on the new BRZ.

Expect the redesigned 86 to share the redesigned BRZ's 2.4-liter flat-4 engine. It's good for 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in the Subaru and the same figures should apply to the Toyota. We've heard that Toyota wants to differentiate the redesigned 86 from its Subaru counterpart more than the current generation, which is really just a badge job. The car's chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, has even said he's aiming to make it more fun than the Supra.

We should have more details soon so stay tuned.