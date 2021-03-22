Thanks to Lexus, the days of small, agile sport sedans powered by naturally aspirated V-8 engines aren't over yet.

The automaker in February unveiled the 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance, a new range-topping IS variant with the same 5.0-liter V-8 fitted to the old IS F, only this time there's a healthier 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque available.

For quick buyers, Lexus is offering 500 examples of a special IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition. It's available exclusively in Lexus' newest paint option known as Incognito gray, which is contrasted here with 19-inch BBS forged wheels finished in black.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

The same black and gray theme continues into the cabin where the trim is a combination of black leather and gray Ultrasuede. Silver ash wood accents also feature on the leather-wrapped steering wheel. A serialized plaque also features on the dash.

The IS 500 F Sport Performance, including the Launch Edition, will reach dealerships in the fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

You might be wondering why the new sport sedan isn't simply badged an IS F, considering it packs a more powerful version of the same engine that featured in the last IS F. According to Lexus, it plans to elevate its F branding to a higher level, particularly when it comes to track capability. Yes, even though the F lineup has been downsized to just the RC F following the recent demise of the GS F, Lexus has no plans to abandon its flagship performance range.