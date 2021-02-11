You can now finally build and price your ideal 2021 Mustang on Ford's website as the configurator went live on Thursday. However, anyone looking for a Shelby will have to settle for the GT500 top dog as the GT350 and GT350R duo bowed out after 2020.

The Shelby GT500 was a new addition for 2020, and for its second year on the market it receives an available Carbon Fiber Handling Package that adds some serious mods, including 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels finished in black (wheel locking kit included), adjustable strut top mounts, an oil catch can, Gurney flap and splitter wickers.

There are also some new colors to choose from. The list includes Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Gray and Grabber Yellow (also available for the Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT). Anyone opting for the new Mustang Mach 1 has even more colors to choose from. Buyers of the Mustang special have the options of Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange and Race Red, as well as Grabber Yellow.

There haven't been any changes made to the Shelby GT500's powertrain, not that any were needed. The 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 dishes out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque and rockets the car from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and past the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds. The V-8 snorts and spits and whines as it delivers gobs of power through its slick-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch transmission all the way up to its 180-mph top speed. Our only complaint? No manual transmission.

The Shelby GT500 comes with most of the Mustang's goodies as standard, though there are still some items you can add. One of these is a technology package that includes a B&O premium audio system, blind spot warning, heated mirrors, a memory function (driver's seat and mirrors), and voice-activated navigation.

The starting price for the 2021 Shelby GT500 is largely unchanged from the previous year, coming in at $74,095 with shipping.

For more on the Ford Mustang, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.