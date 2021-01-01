GTO Engineering, a Ferrari specialist firm based in the United Kingdom, doesn't just restore classic Ferraris. It makes new parts for them.

The company started its GTO Parts division in 1996, due to demand from the restoration business.

"Back when I was restoring cars in the nineties and early noughties, I found a lack of aftermarket options for parts," GTO Engineering found Mark Lyon said in a statement. "It wasn't as simple as calling a supplier to buy off-the-shelf parts, so I thought I'd respond to the market and start creating parts myself."

GTO Engineering reproduction Ferrari parts

Today, the GTO Parts line covers most Ferrari models. GTO Engineering said it recently completed restoration work on a 1964 Ferrari Lusso, 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, 1990 Ferrari F40, and 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO using parts created in-house.

GTO uses original Ferrari drawings, but with modern CAD design software and CNC machining to ensure correct specifications and quality control. Ferrari owners can purchase these parts to keep their cars on the road, but they also give GTO Engineering a ready supply for its own restorations. The company currently runs shops in Twyford, U.K., and in Los Angeles.

In addition to restoring classics and making aftermarket parts, GTO Engineering has built replica Ferraris from scratch. It also recently unveiled its own classic Ferrari-inspired model known as the Moderna, a sports car with styling and mechanicals inspired by the Ferrari 250 GT SWB. Prior to that, GTO Engineering built a limited number of 250 GT SWB Revival cars, with donor chassis from less-rare Ferrari 330 and 365.