Back in early October, we reported on the consignment to GAA Classic Cars auction of the last 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT produced, and still in its pre-delivery plastic seat covers and driven only 582 miles.

Auction completed, GAA reports the historic rear-engine two-seater sold for $90,000.

GAA does not report overall sales total, but did say that 84 percent of the lots offered went away with new owners.

Ford Mustang Boss 429 on the block

The top sale of the auction was $285,000 for a 2005 Ford GT in black. A 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, one of 238 produced in candy-apple red, was next at $190,000.

Among other top sales were a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 for $147,500 (in a post-block transaction), a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle for $132,500, a 2020 Ford Mustang for $130,000, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro for $100,000, and a 1970 Dodge Challenger in Plum Crazy purple for $100,000.

Chevrolet SSR selling for charity

Proceeds from a 2004 Chevrolet SSR benefited the Samaritan’s Purse and from a 2018 Can Am Spyder F3-T went to the Road Warrior Foundation.

The next GAA Classic Car auction is scheduled for February 25-27, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

For more information, visit the GAA website.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.