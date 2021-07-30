Bentley has revealed a special version of its new Flying Spur Hybrid. It couples a fuel-efficient yet powerful powertrain together with sustainable materials to demonstrate that being environmentally friendly doesn't have to mean compromise.

A trailer for the new movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" shows that the story picks up decades after the original. Scenes show a creepy farmhouse where the original Ecto-1 is stored and later brought back to life.

Move over, Cybertruck. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is developing a zero-emission pickup truck tough enough to conquer the Baja 1000. The powertrain of choice is a hydrogen fuel cell, meaning it will only suit a very small selection of buyers, assuming it's even put into production.

