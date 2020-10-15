Rolls-Royce has redesigned the Ghost, and we've just tested the latest generation. The car definitely has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor, launched in 2009, is the most popular Rolls-Royce in the marque's 116-year history. It also helped to reduce the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer to a relatively young 43.

BMW has a redesigned M4 coupe racing into showrooms next March, and not far behind it will be an M4 Convertible. The drop-top is still out testing and should offer the same 473- (base) and 503-horsepower (Competition) power ratings as the coupe when finally revealed.

Acura has previewed its redesigned MDX, which is headed to showrooms next year. The new crossover SUV will be longer, wider and lower than the outgoing generation, and it will also feature a sporty Type S variant packing 355 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost floats like a butterfly, stings like a V-12

2021 BMW M4 Convertible spy shots: Performance with the top down

2022 Acura MDX Prototype previews a sportier, more handsome 3-row SUV

2021 Nissan Rogue vs. 2021 Honda CR-V: Compare Crossover SUVs

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 coupe spy shots: Dynamically styled electric SUV coming

Arrival will make its stylish electric trucks for US at South Carolina plant

KTM unveils new X-Bow GTX racer

Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels

Tesla Model S starting price drops to $69,420, undercutting Lucid Air

Ford delays Escape Plug-In Hybrid deliveries to 2021