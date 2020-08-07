Deliveries of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Autocar reported Friday.

The first cars were scheduled to reach customers earlier this year, but that never happened. Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri told investors in a recent earnings call that the automaker is now aiming to start deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The SF90 Stradale is particularly affected by coronavirus slowdowns because it contains more than 2,000 new components from suppliers, according to Autocar.

Ferrari halted production at its Italian factories in March, during the height of the outbreak in that country. Production resumed in May, but Ferrari shipped 48% fewer cars in the second quarter of 2020 than in the same period last year. Net revenues also fell by 42%, according to the magazine.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Unveiled in May 2019, the SF90 Stradale is the first regular-production Ferrari model to adopt electrification (the LaFerrari hybrid was a limited-edition outside the normal product cycle), and is Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 based on the F8 Tributo 's enigne and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sit behind the driver, with an electric motor/generator sandwiched between them. Two more electric motors power the front axle, giving the SF90 all-wheel drive.

With the gasoline engine and electric motors working, the SF90 Stradale boasts 986 horsepower. Ferrari has said it will accelerate from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds, hit 124 mph in 6.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 211 mph. The automaker also said the SF90 Stradale will lap its Fiorano test track in 1:19—0.7 second quicker than the LaFerrari.

Ferrari has several other models in the pipeline, including the Roma coupe, a facelift Portofino convertible, and a mystery model that appears to be another Portofino variant. The Purosangue SUV is also expected closer to 2022. It's unclear if coronavirus delays will affect the launch timing of these models.