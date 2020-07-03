Audi updated its Q5 for 2021, we slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Dodge launched the new 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi's popular Q5 crossover SUV was given an update. The exterior hasn't changed much because this update is all about the interior, where buyers are treated with better materials and an up-to-date infotainment system.

Dodge has added a new Durango SRT Hellcat for 2021. The fast family hauler packs the familiar 6.2-lighter supercharged V-8 which has been tuned here to deliver 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque.

Dodge also added a new Challenger SRT Super Stock—a street-legal drag special for anyone who missed out on the Demon. Unlike the Demon, the 807-hp Super Stock isn't a limited edition. It's available for 2020 and will continue to be available for 2021.

The fun at Dodge didn't end there. The American muscle car brand also added a Redeye version of the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Like the Redye version of the Challenger, the wild Charger comes with 797 hp, or enough to see it scoot to 60 mph in about three seconds.

Mansory returned with its own take on the Ford GT. The German tuner has completely rebodied the Ford supercar and dialed up the output from the 3.5-lighter twin-turbocharged V-6.

Porsche has launched the GTS version of its third-generation Cayenne, and we were able to test it. A twin-turbo V-8 and a lowered, firmer suspension make this particular variant of the Cayenne one of the sportiest SUVs on the market.