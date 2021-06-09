Jaguar's I-Pace has received a round of updates for the 2022 model year.

The battery-electric crossover was introduced for 2019 and has already received some software updates to improve its range. Now, some of the hardware is being updated, including the charging and infotainment systems.

In the area of charging, a new 11-kilowatt onboard charger has been installed, allowing for faster charging when using a suitable wallbox charger at home. For those in a rush, a high-speed charging station is still the way to go. Using a 100-kw charger, approximately 63 miles of range can be added in about 15 minutes, according to Jaguar.

Range for the I-Pace's 90-kilowatt-hour battery doesn't change for 2022, meaning the EPA-rated figure should match the 2021 I-Pace's 234 miles of range.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace

When it comes to styling, there are new colors (Aruba, Caldera Red, Portofino Blue and Eiger Gray) and wheels to choose from, as well as a Bright Pack option that adds a number of exterior accents finished in either chrome, satin chrome or Atlas Gray. The Atlas Gray color is also available for the grille mesh.

The infotainment system has been updated to make it easier to use and respond faster to instructions and when initially starting. Among the updates are new menus and a new navigation system that can be operated with pinch movements just like on a smartphone. There are also more connectivity options on offer, as well as wireless charging for mobile devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also both on offer.

The navigation system has also been enhanced. It can now show available charging stations and estimated charging time, and can select the optimum chargers to minimize total journey time. On long drives, the system can also display the predicted charge level on arrival at each waypoint. Over-the-air updates mean maps will be automatically updated.

Other features either standard or available include an improved air filter for the cabin, a surround-view camera, digital rearview mirror, and Meridian sound system with 16 speakers, or two more than before. The new speakers are found in the headliner.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace

Standard driver-assist features include adaptive cruise control with steering assist and stop-and-go mode, automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, traffic sign recognition, and a head-up display.

The sole powertrain is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system good for 394 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

The 2022 I-Pace is available in just the one HSE grade and pricing starts at $71,050, including destination.

