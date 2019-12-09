Taking a leaf out of Tesla's book, Jaguar on Monday announced an over-the-air software update for the I-Pace that will see the electric SUV receive more range.

Jaguar said I-Pace owners can expect about 8 percent more range, equating to about 12 miles in the real world, though the vehicle's EPA-rated range will remain unchanged at 234 miles.

The boost in range is via software optimization of the battery management, vehicle cooling systems, as well as the vehicle's all-wheel-drive system. Jaguar developed the software from racing the I-Pace in the I-Pace eTrophy one-make series launched in 2018.

Specific changes include more efficient torque distribution between the front and rear axles; allowing the battery to draw down energy to a lower state of charge than previously; and improved accuracy of the range calculation algorithm.

The I-Pace features a 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and an electric motor at each axle that together deliver a peak 394 horsepower, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

The handsome SUV was a new addition to the Jaguar lineup in 2019. It is currently priced from $‭70,495‬, including destination, and competes with the Audi E-Tron and Tesla Model X.

To receive the software update, I-Pace owners still need to take their vehicles to an actual Jaguar dealer. However, part of the update will also enable future software updates to be received remotely, Tesla style.