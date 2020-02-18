Hyundai will use next month's Geneva International Motor Show to debut the Prophecy concept.

The concept is an EV with a curvy, almost retro design that the Korean brand describes as an evolution of its Sensuous Sportiness design language first introduced with 2018's Le Fil Rouge concept. The Le Fil Rouge previewed the design of the latest Sonata but it isn't clear at this point if the Prophecy also previews a specific model.

It's more likely the Prophecy hints at future design themes rather than a specific model. In a statement released together with the teaser shot above, Hyundai said the concept's purpose is to define the brand's future design direction.

Hyundai only last September unveiled an electric crossover concept that is set to spawn a production model. Called the Pony Coupe, the concept also showcased an evolution of the Sensuous Sportiness design language, albeit one more wedge-like than what we see on the Prophecy.

We'll have more details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 3. To learn about some of the other vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.