Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for a compact electric crossover SUV that's expected to be launched in 2021.

The new EV was previewed at last year's Frankfurt International Motor Show by the 45 concept, and judging by our spy shots the production version will closely mirror the show car. Of course, there have been a few changes made for production, such as the more conventional lights and the addition of side mirrors and door handles.

Hyundai called the concept the 45 because the reveal coincided with the 45th anniversary of the unveiling of the Pony Coupe concept, a Giugiaro design that went on to spawn a production Pony—the first Hyundai-badged car—a year later. It's likely the automaker will go with a different name for its upcoming electric SUV, with Pony even being a distinct possibility.

Hyundai 45 concept Hyundai 45 concept Hyundai 45 concept

Hyundai already offers EVs in the form of the battery-electric Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric and fuel cell-electric Nexo, but the new SUV will be the automaker's first vehicle based on a platform designed specifically for battery-electric cars. Kia and Genesis are also expected to launch their own models based on the platform

Unfortunately, there isn't any info out on the SUV, including whether we'll even see it in the United States. What we can expect is the option of an electric motor at each axle and most likely a range exceeding the 258 miles of the similar sized Kona Electric.

The sighting of the electric SUV comes just weeks after Hyundai and U.S.-based EV startup Canoo announced plans to co-develop a new modular platform for electric cars. And in just a few days, Hyundai will present a concept that hints at the design of its future EV lineup—a lineup that will include an electric sports car developed with Rimac.