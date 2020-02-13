After only a year on the market, the Toyota Supra is already getting some revisions.

On Thursday the 2021 Toyota Supra was announced with a turbo-4 engine option, more power for the turbo-6 engine, more standard technology, and revised chassis tuning—along with a lower price.

The base 2021 Supra will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. No manual transmission joins the lineup for the option to #GiveAShift.

Four-cylinder Supras weigh in 200 pounds less than the six-cylinder models at 3,181 pounds. Having two fewer cylinders helps save weight, as do smaller 13-inch front brake rotors with single-piston calipers, and the lack of an active rear differential and adaptive suspension. Inside, the new base model goes with a four-speaker sound system instead of a 10-speaker system, and has manually adjustable seats.

2021 Toyota Supra

Toyota said the turbo-4 Supra maintains a 50:50 weight balance and sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds on the way to an electronically limited 155-mph top speed.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 returns and produces 382 hp instead of last year's 335, while torque is 368 lb-ft up from the previous 365. Toyota said the power increase comes from a new six-port dual-branch exhaust manifold (last year's model had two ports), revised heat management, and a new piston design that reduced the engine's compression from 11:1 to 10.2:1.

The increased power output also increases performance with the last year's 0 to 60 sprint of 4.1 seconds dropping to 3.9 seconds, though top speed remains electronically limited at 155 mph.

Toyota modified the chassis on six-cylinder models for 2021 with aluminum braces from the radiator to the strut towers, new front and rear bump stops, and an updated tune on the dampers. The electric power steering, adaptive suspension, stability control, and active rear differential all received revised programming to work with the upgraded bracing and suspension tune.

2021 Toyota Supra

Every 2021 Supra will come standard with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. A forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also included. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker 500-watt JBL audio system will be on the options list.

Toyota said it will offer 1,000 A91 editions in colors Nocturnal or Refraction with a black carbon fiber lip spoiler, matte black wheels, C-pillar graphics, and carbon-fiber mirror caps. Inside the limited-edition cars will be covered in black suede leather-trimmed seats with blue contrast stitching, a trunk mat, and key gloves. The front brake calipers on turbo-6 Premium models and the A91 Edition will be painted red and feature a Toyota Supra logo.

Toyota didn't say how much the 2021 Supra will cost when it arrives in dealerships in June, but noted it will be less expensive and more fuel efficient than the 2020 model because of the turbo-4 engine option.