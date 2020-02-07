Dodge confirmed the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat: "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey talked cars; and a spy photographer captured the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn't done Hellcating all the things. This week we learned that, in April at the 2020 New York auto show, Dodge will unveil the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat with all-wheel drive and a 707-horsepower supercharged engine straight from Hell. The three-row people mover will hit dealerships later in 2020 just as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk rides off into the sun.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade made its formal debut in Los Angeles with an interior worthy of its high price, up to five screens inside its cabin, and an optional turbodiesel engine. An independent rear suspension will help give the large, brash body-on-frame SUV a more controlled ride and an additional 10 inches of legroom in the third row.

The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey opened up about his car collection and driving across the country at illegal speeds in a Porsche 911. Carey said his dream car is simple yet unique. It's the Mini Cooper that he turned into an art car with a psychedelic paint job.

The 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon edition broke cover at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show with a $750,000 price tag and a gorgeous body of clearcoated carbon fiber. For 2020, the supercar also gets an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system and a bump to 660 horsepower from its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6. The Liquid Carbon edition of Ford's supercar sold out very quickly.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck is real and headed to production. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing this week. Though its production-ready body was covered in camouflage, expect four full doors, a short bed about five feet long, and unibody construction.