Chevrolet has revealed a new generation of the Tahoe and Suburban. The big SUVs ride on a new platform that features independent rear suspension and an available diesel engine, and the design looks great inside and out.

Mercedes-Benz has a new generation of its GLA. The compact crossover SUV has been revealed in GLA250 and GLA35 grades, the latter developed by the AMG skunkworks. A GLA45 and battery-electric EQA are also in the pipeline.

Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed the first photo of its T50 supercar. It's set for a full reveal next spring and will feature “fan car” technology along with a high-revving V-12.

