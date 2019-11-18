King Hoon himself Ken Block released a new "Climbkhana" video Monday, this one featuring a spectacular drive in his 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck up China's most intimidating road to "Heaven's Gate" on Tianmen Mountain.

"Some feared 2018’s Gymkhana TEN marked the end of automotive’s largest viral video franchise," the description says, "but Ken Block is back with the second installment of the acclaimed series’ spin-off Climbkhana."

Block's run up the mountain feature some jaw-dropping and hair-raising moments—and no shortage of scripted stunts. At one point, Block stops mid-corner to do donuts around a panda-costumed hoverboard rider. No turn-out or hairpin is safe from Block's tail-out shenanigans.

More than once, Block gets the 914-horsepower F-150 Hoonitruck's rear wing up against the guardrail, surfing it not-so-delicately (but oh-so-effectively) through turns with seemingly nothing keeping the truck on the mountain but a few hundred pounds of concrete and a heck of a lot of driving ability.

This sort of thing is exactly what we expect from an extreme sports enthusiast whose personal garage includes a Ford RS200 Group B car, a Can-Am Maverick X3 Max, and no fewer than 10 mountain bikes—and all of that is just a fraction of his wheeled collection.

The first spin-off in this series is dubbed "Climbkhana: Pikes Peak," and features similarly harrowing tomfoolery—without the benefit of guardrails.

The run up Tianmen Mountain, or "Big Gate Road," terminates at a natural arch referred to as "Heaven's Gate." It has become a new hill climb hotspot, drawing both enthusiasts and automakers who want to show what they and their cars can do. Block doesn't run up the steps to the top like Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Ho-Pin Tung did in a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

The mountain even attracted Volkswagen, which, like Block, turned to China's version of Pikes Peak as an opportunity to showcase its all-electric ID R race car after blowing away previous records at the real thing.

Click on the video above and watch Block's incredible antics and amazing driving ability. You'll tell your friends.

