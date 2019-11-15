If you're looking for a laugh and you're the type of person that doesn't mind if the laughter is at your expense, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim has an intriguing opportunity coming up, particularly if you're a “Rick and Morty” fan.

To celebrate this month's launch of the cartoon's fourth season, Adult Swim has built what it's calling the Mortymobile. Inspired by Oscar Mayer's famous Wienermobile, the car is an old Mazda 3 hatchback with a parade-sized Morty on the roof.

The Mortymobile was unveiled on Friday at the Adult Swim Festival currently underway in Los Angeles and is set to travel across California throughout the fourth season of "Rick and Morty." Via the car-sharing service Turo, you can book time behind the wheel, if that's your thing.

The Mortymobile is scheduled to make stops in 42 cities across California, though so far only L.A. and San Diego have been announced. We should point out that there's also a Rickmobile, though this doubles as a merchandise store on wheels.

For readers unfamiliar with “Rick and Morty,” it's a cartoon combining comedy, science fiction and even a little drama. Rick is a mad scientist with a bit of a reckless attitude, and Morty is his grandson. Together, they get caught up in (mis)adventures that often see them travel through time and to different dimensions while at the same time dealing with day-to-day pressures.