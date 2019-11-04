Mopar will use this week's SEMA show to present what appears to be a new Dodge Challenger drag special.

All we have is a single teaser that clearly depicts a parachute mounted to the rear of the car.

One possibility is a 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, though this isn't a class of car that typically requires the aid of a parachute to come to a safe stop. The 2019 model comes with only 485 horsepower from its 6.4-liter V-8, which is enough for a 11.7-second quarter-mile ET. That isn't exactly slow, but 2018's Challenger SRT Demon was making sub-10-second runs, and it didn't require any extra stopping power.

Another possibility is a new Challenger Drag Pak. The last one was offered for 2015 and had the option of a supercharged 5.8-liter V-8, and the one before it, offered for 2011, came with a Dodge Viper V-10. The Drag Paks are dedicated drag racers designed for National Hot Rod Association classes. This means they get a full roll cage fabricated to NHRA specifications, along with other mandated safety gear.

We'll have all the details soon as the SEMA show gets underway in Las Vegas on Tuesday. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.