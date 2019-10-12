It's been rumored for years, but Chevrolet this week finally confirmed it has developed a V-8 with a flat-plane crank and dual overhead cams. The engine will initially feature in the C8.R racing version of the mid-engine Corvette but a production version is planned and will likely power the next Z06.

2020 Ford Mustang R-Spec

Over at Ford, we got a look at the new Mustang R-Spec. It's a special edition developed for Australia, and it backs some unique aero elements and a 710-horsepower V-8.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, but this isn't the case for 2020. It's getting two Widebody treatments: one for the monster, 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat variant, and another for the 6.4-liter Scat Pack model. It's charismatic, brash, and downright excessive. Oh, and it's pretty quick, too.

2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid (Euro spec)

Another car we tested this week was the new plug-in hybrid version of Audi's A8 flagship sedan. For fans of zero-emission driving, it offers more than 20 miles of electric range and strong electric performance.

2021 BMW M3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series last year. That means a new M3 should be just around the corner. This week we spotted a prototype for the upcoming sport sedan, which rumor has it will come with available all-wheel drive and close to 500 hp.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spied a prototype for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS ultra-luxury SUV, and it was wearing almost zero camouflage gear. That's because the reveal is coming up in just a month.

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Toyota touts its TRD Pro lineup as the ideal mix of practicality and off-road capability. When we were invited to see for ourselves, we couldn't refuse that assessment. We put the 2020 Tundra TRD Pro, Tacoma TRD Pro, Sequoia TRD Pro, and 4Runner TRD Pro through their paces at the Northwest OHV Park outside Dallas, Texas, and came away impressed.

Bertone Mantide - Photo credit: Autosport Designs

Remember the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1-based Bertone Mantide from 2009? Well, it surfaced again this week at a New York dealership, meaning it's up for sale. We'll remind you that just one example was built.