Already known for being one of the most luxurious cities on earth, Dubai is adding one more feather to its already avian cap by incorporating high-end performance vehicles into its ambulance fleet.

Dubai's ambulance service is adding a Nissan GT-R, Chevrolet Corvette and a Land Rover Range Rover⁠—exact trim not specified—to its fleet of first responders, the service announced Sunday. The Range Rover is a dedicated female responder, the service said, which means it will be staffed by female EMTs. Some conservative families do not allow male medics to treat female relatives, the service says, making female-only units "essential."

As we've found with Dubai's collection of supercar police cruises, you shouldn't expect to see these cars when you dial for help. They'll mostly be used as demonstration vehicles at high-profile events and public gatherings. Think of them like safety cars at a Formula One race. They're fast and staffed by trained personnel that can respond when needed, but they're not a full-service solution.

These new life-savers will be in good company. The company's police force boasts several units far more impressive than these, including an Aston Martin One-77, Bugatti Veyron and Ferrari LaFerrari. As if that wasn't enough, the force is evaluating the use of hoverbikes for patrol units.

A social media analysis conducted a year ago may have named London the supercar capital of the world, but we think Dubai's fifth-place finish is suspect. After all, it's home to the world's largest Bugatti showroom, and the place where a diamond-studded Rolls-Royce Phantom lit up its auto show in 2013. Heck, even the abandoned cars are made of unobtanium.