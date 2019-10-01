The 2020 Toyota Supra has received its first safety recall, but it wasn't Toyota that filed the recall notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration but rather BMW.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise as it's no real secret that Toyota's revived Supra is actually a BMW under the skin, a BMW Z4 if you want to be specific. The two cars also share a production site, in this case independent vehicle manufacturer Magna Steyr's plant in Austria.

The recall only affects seven cars, and only three of these are thought to have been delivered to customers in the United States. According to the recall notice filed on September 12, the mounting for the driver's seat belt guide loop may have less than the required number of welds. Therefore the mounting may not perform as intended in the event of a crash.

2020 Toyota Supra

Though BMW filed the recall notice, Toyota will handle its execution. Affected owners will have their car inspected by their preferred Toyota dealer. If the mounting is found to be defective, the owner will receive a new car, free of charge.

Toyota is in the process of contacting owners of the affected vehicles. They will receive either a direct call from the automaker or a letter mailed out no later than mid-November. Anyone looking for further information can contact Toyota at 1-888-270-9371 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 19V653000).

If you're wondering why BMW issued the recall instead of Toyota, BMW discovered the improper welds on a vehicle while it was still at the plant. The automaker then used supplier information to determine how many cars may be affected. Furthermore, Toyota told Motor1 in a statement that BMW is responsible for the Supra's production and thus also any recalls.