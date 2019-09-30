Lucid Motors, flush with a $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia, is expected to break ground later this year on a new plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The $700 million plant was first announced in 2016 and now we have our first look at the planned site via images filed last week with Casa Grande’s Planning and Developing Department and obtained by The Verge.

According to information included in the filing, the site will feature 820,000 square feet of plant space. To save costs, Lucid will initially lease the land on which the plant is to be constructed but will have the option to purchase it in five years. The owner is Pinal County which raised almost $30 million in bonds to purchase it.

Lucid AIr

Lucid, which is headed by Peter Rawlinson, who was the lead engineer of the Tesla Model S, last said it wanted to have its first model in production in 2020. The first model will be a luxury sedan called the Air. The Air was unveiled in late 2016 and at the time Lucid promised the base model would offer 400 horsepower and 240 miles of range. The range-topping version was said to offer as much as 1,000 hp and 400 miles of range.

Prototypes for the Air have reached a late stage of development and Lucid has a deal with Electrify America to provide future owners with hassle-free charging. An SUV is tipped to be the second model Lucid is planning.

Lucid's headquarters are located in Newark, California. In addition to Saudi Arabia, the company has also received investment from China's Tsing Capital and LeEco. The latter is the television streaming company that also backed Faraday Future.